Three regions record highest construction growth in Kazakhstan

According to Nagaspayev, Kazakhstan's construction volume index stood at 111.5% in the first nine months of 2026, with construction activity increasing 2.4-fold in Ulytau region, 31.5% in Kyzylorda region, and 25.4% in Shymkent.

Growth in Ulytau region was largely driven by the construction of railway lines, roads, gas pipelines, and other infrastructure facilities.

In Kyzylorda region, major projects included roads, residential buildings, a multidisciplinary hospital, and the Kyzylorda Arena sports complex. Meanwhile, Shymkent saw growth in residential and industrial construction, along with road reconstruction projects.

However, construction volumes declined in several regions, falling by 28.1% in Zhetysu region, 16% in Karaganda region, and 2% in North Kazakhstan region.

The declines were mainly due to reduced activity on certain infrastructure and industrial projects, particularly those related to gas supply, railway and road construction, and water supply systems.

However, Nagaspayev stressed that lower construction volumes do not necessarily reflect a lack of investment or construction capacity. He noted that a more accurate assessment should consider funding levels, the timelines of major projects, and the availability of construction resources.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to build nearly 70 new healthcare facilities across the country.