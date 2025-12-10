EN
    Three more Saudi cities added to UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

    17:13, 10 December 2025

    The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has welcomed three new Saudi cities to its Global Network of Learning Cities, in recognition of the Kingdom's accelerated progress in enhancing its lifelong learning system and aligning education with the goals of sustainable development, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The organization noted that the inclusion of Riyadh, AlUla, and Riyadh Al-Khabra in this list was due to their adherence to international standards aimed at promoting the integration of learning into daily life through schools, workplaces, public facilities, and homes.

    This addition expanded Saudi Arabia’s presence in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities to eight cities, including Jubail, Yanbu, Madinah, Al-Ahsa, King Abdullah Economic City, Riyadh, AlUla, and Riyadh Al-Khabra.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen coordination in the mining and metallurgical sector. 

