Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen coordination in mining and metallurgical sector

The issue was on agenda of a meeting between Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, and Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom.

The parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the meeting between the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, and the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom, Bandar Al-Khorayef, held on the sidelines of the 21st session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference in November 2025.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further promote the mutually beneficial partnership.

Earlier, it was reported that Washington is interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan on critical minerals.