Kazakh swimmer joins Islamic Solidarity Sports Association Athletes’ Commission

The elections were held ahead of the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with representatives of member countries’ National Olympic Committees taking part.

Athletes delegated by each NOC cast their votes, electing eight members out of fifteen candidates.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to run in Riyadh from November 7 through 21, with Kazakhstan’s team featuring over 100 athletes competing across 15 sports.

