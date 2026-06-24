Lightning strike kills 19-year-old in Aktobe region

The body was discovered in the Martuk district, where police have launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Preliminary findings indicate that the young man was killed by a lightning strike.

Forensic examinations and other investigative actions are underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Amid continuing unstable weather, experts are advising the public to exercise caution during thunderstorms and limit time spent in open areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a 21-year-old woman, had lost her life during a horrifying bungee jump in Limeira, Sao Paulo state.