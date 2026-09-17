Three killed in light aircraft crash in Switzerland

The aircraft had taken off from Lugano before colliding with the northern slope of a mountain in the Fluehalp area near Leukerbad. Smoke was later detected in the area. The cause of the crash has not yet been established, local police said.

Authorities are working to identify the victims and investigate the cause of the crash.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a helicopter crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, US.