Three killed in light aircraft crash in Switzerland
03:35, 17 September 2026
Three people were killed when a Cirrus SR22T light aircraft crashed in the Swiss canton of Valais, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing TASS.
The aircraft had taken off from Lugano before colliding with the northern slope of a mountain in the Fluehalp area near Leukerbad. Smoke was later detected in the area. The cause of the crash has not yet been established, local police said.
Authorities are working to identify the victims and investigate the cause of the crash.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a helicopter crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, US.