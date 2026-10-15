Three killed in five-vehicle collision on highway in North Kazakhstan region

The accident involving three cars and two KAMAZ trucks occurred at around 08:00 am on October 15 near the village of Kremenchug in Taiynsha district.

Three passengers in an Audi died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the regional police department.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a traffic violation that negligently resulted in the deaths of two or more persons.

Drivers of other vehicles did not sustain injuries.

Police urged drivers to strictly observe speed limits and maintain a safe following distance, reduce speed in fog, icy conditions, and poor visibility, and exercise extreme caution on the road.

As it was reported, at least 28 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Tanzania's eastern Morogoro Region.