Three kids killed apartment fire in Kazakh capital

Emergency services arrived promptly and found the apartment in open flames. Firefighters rescued a woman suffering from burns; she was rushed to hospital.

The bodies of three children were discovered at the scene.

In total, 20 residents were evacuated by emergency crews, while about 40 others left the building on their own. The fire has been fully extinguished, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Local authorities stated that comprehensive assistance will be provided to the injured woman and the family of the deceased children. The situation remains under special control.

As written before, rescuers discovered the body of a child who drowned in the Mashat river in the Turkistan region early April.