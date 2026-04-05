Body of drowned child found in Turkistan region
03:27, 5 April 2026
Rescuers have discovered the body of a child who drowned in the Mashat river in the Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
On April 4, during search operations near the village of Mashat in the Sairam district, members of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ rescue unit found the body approximately seven kilometers downstream from the incident site. The child, born in 2024, had reportedly fallen into the river on March 31.
The search had been ongoing for several days.
Earlier, on March 23, an 8-year-old child drowned in the Keles district of the Turkistan region. That child has not yet been found.