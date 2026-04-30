Three Kazakh schools to open in Russia - Lavrov

Lavrov emphasized that advancing cooperation in the education sector remains a key priority in bilateral relations.

Last year, a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University opened in Russia. Meanwhile, eight branches of Russian universities, including MGIMO, operate in Kazakhstan.

"The construction of six joint schools, three in Russia and three in Kazakhstan, is on the agenda of our dialogue," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister thanked the Kazakh side for its contribution to the creation of the International Organization for the Russian Language, initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Organization's secretariat started working on April 1 at the Sirius Educational Center in Sochi.

It was previously reported that branches of the Russian school for supporting talented children, Sirius, are planned to open in Astana and Almaty.