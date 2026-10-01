Three facets of customer experience: Bank RBK wins three Global Customer Choice Index 2026 awards

Following an international study of customer experience at banks in Kazakhstan, Bank RBK secured top-three positions in three categories:

1. First place: “Best Staff Empathy and Engagement.”

2. Second place: “Most Comfortable Environment and Navigation.”

3. Third place: “Best Experience for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.”

The study covered 22 banks in Kazakhstan. InteriseGroup experts conducted 337 visits, assessing customer experience across online and offline channels. The study examined 10 key criteria along the customer journey, from initial contact with the bank to branch service and the operation of remote channels. Assessments were conducted using the “mystery shopper” method, which provides insight into customers’ actual experience of interacting with a bank.

“Good customer experience begins neither with technology nor with a product. It begins with a simple feeling: you are understood here. It is important to us that every stage of a customer’s interaction with the bank is easy, clear and comfortable. Three awards in different categories show that this feeling comes from several important components: people, the environment and the ability to understand the customer’s needs,” said Natalya Akentyeva, Chair of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

Three different sides of one experience

First place in the “Best Staff Empathy and Engagement” category recognizes the quality of direct interaction with customers.

Second place in the “Most Comfortable Environment and Navigation” category reflects how clear and convenient customers find the environment in which they interact with the bank.

Third place in the “Best Experience for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses” category reflects the bank’s work with entrepreneurs, for whom speed, clear processes and attention to business needs are particularly important.

Together, Bank RBK’s three awards reflect different elements of the customer journey: interaction, comfort and an understanding of business needs.

“When interacting with a bank, customers form a single, overall impression of it, without dividing their experience into separate channels or processes. That is why we assessed not only individual points of contact, but also how effectively they work together. In Bank RBK’s case, the results show strengths across several areas of customer experience,” said Alexander Bimkovsky, Director of Research at InteriseGroup.

Following the study, banks also received tailored recommendations for improving customer experience. This allows the results to serve both as an independent assessment of current service standards and as a practical tool for further development.

About Global Customer Choice Index 2026

Global Customer Choice Index is an international customer experience study conducted by InteriseGroup. The company specializes in customer experience assessment and business transformation, carrying out projects across various countries and industries, including financial services, telecommunications, media, healthcare and manufacturing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the deposit market has become one of the fastest-growing segments of Kazakhstan’s banking sector, with particularly strong growth in deposits from individuals. This growth is largely driven by high deposit rates, easier account opening through mobile apps, and public confidence in Kazakh banks.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.