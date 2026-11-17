According to AFK analysts, Kazakhstan's exports to the EU increased 12.2% to $25.3 billion during the eight-month period. However, the bloc's share of Kazakhstan's total exports declined from 44.6% to 41.8%.

The growth was driven primarily by mineral products, with exports rising by $2.4 billion, followed by chemical products, which contributed an additional $439.4 million.

"France accounted for the largest increase in exports, at $1.6 billion, followed by Greece at $627 million and Spain at $382 million. Together, these three countries contributed 96.5% of the overall growth in exports to the EU, indicating that the increase was concentrated in a few markets rather than spread evenly across the region," the AFK noted.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's imports from the EU declined 5.4% to $6.4 billion, driven largely by lower purchases of machinery, equipment, and vehicles, which fell by $191.5 million, as well as chemical products, down $109.3 million.

According to analysts, the decline was mainly due to fluctuations in large investment-related purchases, particularly aircraft imports from France, which dropped by $322.7 million.

Germany remained Kazakhstan's largest supplier within the EU, with imports reaching $2 billion, followed by Italy at $898 million and France at $808 million. Together, these three countries accounted for 57.6% of Kazakhstan's total imports from the bloc.

As exports increased and imports declined, Kazakhstan's trade surplus with the EU grew 19.6% to $18.9 billion, compared with $15.8 billion a year earlier. This exceeded the country's overall trade surplus of $17.8 billion recorded in the first eight months of 2026.

The EU continues to be one of Kazakhstan's major trading partners, accounting for around 42% of the country's exports and 15% of its imports. However, exports to the European market remain heavily concentrated in raw materials, particularly oil and uranium products.

AFK analysts noted that further growth in trade with the EU will depend on Kazakhstan's ability to diversify its exports and increase shipments of higher-value, processed products to European markets.

As reported earlier, rail freight volumes between Kazakhstan and China rose 8% year-on-year to 31.8 million tons in the first ten months of 2026.