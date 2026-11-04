Three earthquakes strike southern Kyrgyzstan
A series of three earthquakes struck southern Kyrgyzstan near the border with Tajikistan, with the strongest tremor reaching an intensity of 5.5 on the seismic intensity scale at its epicenter, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the first earthquake occurred at 3:34 a.m. local time, with a magnitude of 5.9 and an epicentral intensity of 5.5.
The epicenter was located approximately 14 kilometers northwest of Bor-Debe village, 20 kilometers southeast of Taldy-Suu, and 110 kilometers southeast of Osh.
The tremors were felt at an intensity of around 5 in Bor-Debe, 4 in Taldy-Suu, Archa-Bulak, and Sary-Mogol, and 3 in Daroot-Korgon and Nura.
A second earthquake was recorded at 3:44 a.m., with a magnitude of 3.9 and an epicentral intensity of 3.5. Its epicenter was located about one kilometer southwest of Bor-Debe village, where the tremors reached an intensity of 3.5.
The third earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m., registering a magnitude of 4.7 and an epicentral intensity of 4.5. Its epicenter was located along the Kyrgyzstan–Tajikistan border, approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe, 35 kilometers southeast of Sary-Tash, and 126 kilometers southeast of Osh.
The tremors reached an intensity of around 4.5 in Bor-Debe and 3.5 in Taldy-Suu, Sary-Tash, Kara-Kendik, Sary-Mogol, and Nura.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake had struck Kyrgyzstan on November 4, with tremors also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley.