Three earthquakes strike southern Kyrgyzstan

According to preliminary data from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the first earthquake occurred at 3:34 a.m. local time, with a magnitude of 5.9 and an epicentral intensity of 5.5.

The epicenter was located approximately 14 kilometers northwest of Bor-Debe village, 20 kilometers southeast of Taldy-Suu, and 110 kilometers southeast of Osh.

Photo credit: the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic

The tremors were felt at an intensity of around 5 in Bor-Debe, 4 in Taldy-Suu, Archa-Bulak, and Sary-Mogol, and 3 in Daroot-Korgon and Nura.

A second earthquake was recorded at 3:44 a.m., with a magnitude of 3.9 and an epicentral intensity of 3.5. Its epicenter was located about one kilometer southwest of Bor-Debe village, where the tremors reached an intensity of 3.5.

The third earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m., registering a magnitude of 4.7 and an epicentral intensity of 4.5. Its epicenter was located along the Kyrgyzstan–Tajikistan border, approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe, 35 kilometers southeast of Sary-Tash, and 126 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The tremors reached an intensity of around 4.5 in Bor-Debe and 3.5 in Taldy-Suu, Sary-Tash, Kara-Kendik, Sary-Mogol, and Nura.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake had struck Kyrgyzstan on November 4, with tremors also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley.