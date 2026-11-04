EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    5.2-magnitude quake hits Kyrgyzstan

    09:26, 4 November 2026

    A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Kyrgyzstan on November 4. Tremors were also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley, Trend reports, citing the Republican Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    5.2-magnitude quake hits Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    According to the report, the earthquake was recorded at 02:34 local time, with its focus located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    In Uzbekistan’s Andijan and Fergana regions, the tremors reached an intensity of 2–3 points. The epicenter was located 134 and 136 kilometers from these regions, respectively.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.4 earthquake had struck near Rioblanco in southwestern Colombia on November 3. 

    World News Kyrgyzstan Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All