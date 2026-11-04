5.2-magnitude quake hits Kyrgyzstan

According to the report, the earthquake was recorded at 02:34 local time, with its focus located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

In Uzbekistan’s Andijan and Fergana regions, the tremors reached an intensity of 2–3 points. The epicenter was located 134 and 136 kilometers from these regions, respectively.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.4 earthquake had struck near Rioblanco in southwestern Colombia on November 3.