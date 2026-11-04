Thousands of blood pressure pills recalled in US over effectiveness concerns

Macleods Pharmaceuticals initiated the nationwide recall on October 7, 2026. The FDA classified it as a Class II recall on October 26.

The recall affects 3,744 bottles of olmesartan medoxomil, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, a combination medication used to treat high blood pressure, or hypertension.

According to the FDA, the olmesartan component failed to meet dissolution specifications in two lots. Dissolution testing measures how a drug dissolves and releases its active ingredient in a liquid. Failure to meet the required standards may affect the medication's effectiveness.

The manufacturer said the issue could reduce or delay the absorption of olmesartan, potentially resulting in a temporary reduction in blood pressure control.

The recalled products include:

30-count bottles: Lot 12251163A, NDC 33342-246-07, expiration date May 31, 2027. A total of 3,528 bottles are affected.

90-count bottles: Lot 12251163B, NDC 33342-246-10, expiration date May 31, 2027. A total of 216 bottles are affected.

The affected tablets were distributed nationwide between November 21, 2025, and April 27, 2026.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as one in which exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, while the likelihood of serious adverse health consequences is considered remote.

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