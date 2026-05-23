Thousands left without power as floods and storms hit New York and New Jersey

According to U.S. media reports, heavy rainfall caused flooding in several New York City neighborhoods, particularly in Brooklyn and Queens.

In some areas, strong winds toppled trees, damaging vehicles, while drivers stranded in their cars due to flooding tried to escape on their own.

In the hours and days after flash flooding, NYCEM offers the following tips from https://t.co/7O81EZqcTi



Stay out of flooded basements. Standing water near electrical equipment is life-threatening.



Do not walk or drive through standing water. Even after rain stops, flooded… — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) May 21, 2026

Over 10,000 residents in New Jersey have been left without electricity.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on social media that the city’s sewer system could not handle the volume of rainfall. He also said he had met with families affected by the flooding.

According to Mamdani, NYCEM was coordinating efforts across city government, first responders, and nonprofit partners, who had been working through the night and into the following day to address conditions on the ground.

Last night's severe weather moved through NYC bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flooding.



NYCEM is coordinating across city government, as well as with our first responders and nonprofit partners. Together, they have been working through the night and into today… https://t.co/NFq5b4PNfd — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 21, 2026

He also noted that the administration was fully mobilized to support affected New Yorkers, ensure that every impacted household, business, and nonprofit had a clear way to report damage and receive assistance, and work closely with elected officials.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thousands of residents had been evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire continued to spread across Southern California.