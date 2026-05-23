EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Thousands left without power as floods and storms hit New York and New Jersey

    03:41, 23 May 2026

    Residents across parts of New York and New Jersey were left without electricity after severe storms and flash flooding, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Thousands left without power as floods and storms hit New York and New Jersey
    Photo credit: AI-generated photo

    According to U.S. media reports, heavy rainfall caused flooding in several New York City neighborhoods, particularly in Brooklyn and Queens.

    In some areas, strong winds toppled trees, damaging vehicles, while drivers stranded in their cars due to flooding tried to escape on their own.

    Over 10,000 residents in New Jersey have been left without electricity.

    New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on social media that the city’s sewer system could not handle the volume of rainfall. He also said he had met with families affected by the flooding.

    According to Mamdani, NYCEM was coordinating efforts across city government, first responders, and nonprofit partners, who had been working through the night and into the following day to address conditions on the ground.

    He also noted that the administration was fully mobilized to support affected New Yorkers, ensure that every impacted household, business, and nonprofit had a clear way to report damage and receive assistance, and work closely with elected officials.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thousands of residents had been evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire continued to spread across Southern California.

    World News USA Incidents Electricity Flooding Storm Weather
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All