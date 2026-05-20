Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads in California

🚨#BREAKING NEWS : Simi Valley, California — FIRE REPORT



Sandy Fire now over 1,300 acres.

0% containment. Evacuations expanded into Los Angeles County.



550 firefighters. 5 helicopters. 3 air tankers.



One home destroyed. Thousands under orders. Wind shifting toward the San… pic.twitter.com/kPxhKen7vX — BREAKING NOW (@BREAKINGNOW__) May 19, 2026

According to Los Angeles County Emergency, mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were issued for several areas near Simi Valley and across Ventura County as firefighters continue battling the blaze amid strong winds and dry weather conditions.

🔥NEW WILDFIRES EMERGE: More fast-moving wildfires are erupting across some of Southern California’s most populated areas, forcing thousands to flee as the state's fire season begins to intensify. Meanwhile, fires triggered by severe weather have scorched hundreds of thousands of… pic.twitter.com/BlXTnnK0Dq — FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 20, 2026

American media reported that more than 17,000 residents were placed under evacuation orders, while the fire spread across nearly 1,700 acres. Authorities said the blaze damaged several structures and threatened residential neighborhoods and infrastructure facilities.

Current winds around the #SandyFire. Expecting a slightly warmer (highs 83-86), drier (humidities down to 8-12%), and less windy (peak gusts NE 25-35 mph) day today compared to yesterday. Expecting another significant wind shift around 3pm today. Heed advice from local officials. pic.twitter.com/0a55jrXWMB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 19, 2026

Around 750 firefighters, supported by helicopters and aircraft, were deployed to contain the wildfire. Temporary shelters were also opened for evacuated residents and animals.

Fire crews continue containment operations in affected areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that extremely dangerous fire-weather conditions were forecast across several U.S. states, including New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Texas.