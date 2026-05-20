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    Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads in California

    17:36, 20 May 2026

    Thousands of residents have been evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire continues to spread across Southern California, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Wildfire spreads in California
    Photo credit: ChatGPT

    According to Los Angeles County Emergency, mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were issued for several areas near Simi Valley and across Ventura County as firefighters continue battling the blaze amid strong winds and dry weather conditions.

    American media reported that more than 17,000 residents were placed under evacuation orders, while the fire spread across nearly 1,700 acres. Authorities said the blaze damaged several structures and threatened residential neighborhoods and infrastructure facilities.

    Around 750 firefighters, supported by helicopters and aircraft, were deployed to contain the wildfire. Temporary shelters were also opened for evacuated residents and animals.

    Fire crews continue containment operations in affected areas.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that extremely dangerous fire-weather conditions were forecast across several U.S. states, including New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Texas.

    Wildfires USA Incidents World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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