Firestorm warning: dangerous weather conditions threaten several U.S. states

The National Weather Service and the Storm Prediction Center warn that strong winds, reaching up to 30 mph, combined with critically low humidity, could fuel rapidly spreading wildfires, posing a severe threat to life and property.

Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected across parts of eastern New Mexico, southeastern Colorado, southwestern Kansas, and the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles as strong winds and critically low humidity increase the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires.

Meteorologists warn that sustained west-southwesterly winds of 20-30 mph and humidity levels as low as 5-15% will create critical fire conditions across the region. In the highest-risk areas, winds may exceed 30 mph while humidity drops into the single digits.

Elevated wildfire conditions are also expected in California’s Sacramento Valley due to dry air and gusty northerly winds.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck near Myanmar’s southern coast at 02:05:25 GMT on Monday.