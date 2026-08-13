Thousands evacuated as floods hit central China

In Pingdingshan City, more than 2,000 people were relocated to safety after a levee along the Beiru River in Jiaxian County gave way on Wednesday night, following extreme rainfall and large-volume discharges from upstream reservoirs. No casualties have been reported so far.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The breach measured over 40 meters wide. Water levels were receding by Thursday morning, while repair work continued to close the gap.

In Luohe City, more than 4,500 people from 10 villages were evacuated amid rising concerns over potential river flooding.

Photo credit: Xinhua

From Monday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, the city recorded an average rainfall of 270.1 millimeters, with a peak of 434.2 millimeters, prompting authorities to activate the highest-level flood control emergency response.

China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for heavy rain on Thursday, forecasting downpours in several regions, including Henan and Hubei provinces.

Earlier, it was reported that the devastating floods in India’s northeastern Assam state claimed 100 lives.