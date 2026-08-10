Floods in India claim 100 lives

Two additional deaths reported Sunday, raising the toll to 100.

Around 1.1 million people were affected across 25 districts.

More than 2,000 relief distribution centers are operational.

The government has begun a doorstep damage assessment to document losses by August 31.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on social media that damaged houses, livestock and every other impact will be documented by Aug. 31. No family will be left behind in getting their due rehabilitation benefits.

Focus is placed on rehabilitation efforts for displaced families.

Assessment includes housing damage, livestock losses, and other impacts.

Long-term strategies aim to strengthen disaster preparedness in flood-prone regions.

As written before, more than 40,000 residents in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady region have been affected by severe flooding following the Ngawun River embankment breach in Laymyethna township on July 30.