“Those who destroyed must pay”: Macron responds to riots in France

In an address to the nation on the evening of October 18, Macron said several hundred police officers and gendarmes had been injured. He blamed the violence on members of far-left groups and offenders who had joined them.

Shops were looted and public buildings attacked, including Limoges town hall, the tourist office in Lyon, Marseille town hall and the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux.

“We all feel anger and shame this evening. Seeing the streets of our cities so badly ransacked is unbearable,” Macron said.

The president instructed the government to review intelligence gathering and efforts to prevent the unrest. He called for swift investigations and said those responsible for destruction and looting would have to pay for the damage.

Prefects will work with mayors to protect public buildings and businesses, with measures potentially including bans on certain gatherings. Macron also urged political parties, professional organizations and trade unions to condemn the violence.

“Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order and calm, not escalation,” he said.

The prime minister will chair a crisis meeting on October 19 to coordinate urgent assistance for affected business owners.

Macron also acknowledged the concerns over living costs and fuel prices that had brought several hundred thousand people onto the streets, emphasizing the distinction between peaceful demonstrators and rioters.

“We must neither confuse legitimate demands with violence nor allow violence to prevent those demands from being heard,” he said.

Addressing students’ concerns about their living conditions, education and future prospects, Macron announced that young people, teachers, employers, trade unions, local authorities and lawmakers would work with the government on concrete proposals this week. The prime minister will bring these groups together in the coming days.

“We will be uncompromising towards rioters and all those who engage in violence. Listening and dialogue mean neither weakness nor impunity,” Macron stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that around 550,000 people joined protests across France 17 over rising living costs, fuel prices and public services.