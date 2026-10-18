Around 550,000 join protests across France, nearly 400 arrested

Speaking to BFMTV, Nunez said nearly 400 people had been arrested during the protests, while 60 members of the security forces were injured. He strongly condemned the violence that accompanied some of the demonstrations.

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The protests brought together a broad coalition of farmers, climate activists, trade union members and students, who voiced concerns over fuel prices, the cost of living, education and public services.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Authorities reported attacks on public buildings, police stations and businesses in several cities. Attempts to enter or occupy city halls were recorded in Marseille, Lille, Calais and Angers, while government offices were also targeted in Bordeaux. Officials said some individuals took advantage of the unrest to loot shops.

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The demonstrations also caused significant transport disruptions. Paris public transport operator RATP temporarily suspended services on more than 10 metro lines and closed several stations. Cultural institutions were affected as well, with the Louvre Museum limiting visitor numbers and the Orangerie Museum admitting only visitors with prior reservations.

Photo credit: Xinhua

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the violence, saying those responsible for acts of destruction, attacks on public institutions and looting would face prosecution and punishment.

Macron also expressed support for law enforcement officers, pledging to stand against those seeking to undermine public order while emphasizing citizens' right to express their grievances peacefully.

At least eight education staff members were injured in France on Monday amid high school student protests, as school closures declined but violence intensified, the Education Ministry said.