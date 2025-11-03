Arjen Livyns signs one-year contract with XDS Astana Team

The 31-year-old cyclist specializes in the Northern Classics, where he usually supports his team leader. Among Livyns’ best individual results in 2025 are the fourth place in the road race of the Belgian National Championships and the eighth place at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

I want to thank the team for this opportunity – I’m truly excited to join XDS Astana Team. It was important for me to continue my career in a strong and well-established project with a rich history, where I can perform at my best and share the experience I’ve gained. I hope to be a valuable asset for the team in the Northern Classics and other major WorldTour races. The big Classics and Grand Tours are the reason I became a professional cyclist, and now, together with the team, I want to achieve success in these races. I’m really looking forward to joining my new teammates, said Arjen Livyns.

Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team, noted that the team already has a good roster for the Northern Classics, and this year achieved some strong results both in the WorldTour and ProSeries races.

We were looking to strengthen the squad, particularly in supporting our leaders, and Arjen Livyns fits that role perfectly – he has extensive experience in the Classics and in working for his team leaders. I’m confident Arjen will quickly integrate into the team and help XDS Astana Team further improve its results in the Belgian and French Classics next season, said Alexandr Vinokurov.

Earlier, it was reported Yvon Ledanois is to lead XDS Astana Team as a sports director.