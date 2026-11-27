Billie Eilish to headline BST Hyde Park

American singer Billie Eilish is set to headline London’s BST Hyde Park festival for the first time on July 3, 2027.

Photo credit: x.com/BSTHydePark

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist will take the stage at one of Britain’s major summer music festivals. General ticket sales opened on Nov. 26, following several rounds of presales earlier in the week.

GTA VI expands its musical universe

Following the release of the original Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack, Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records released its deluxe edition on Nov. 23.

The expanded album features 23 additional tracks, bringing the soundtrack to a total of 57 compositions. Among the artists featured in the expanded edition are 21 Savage, Offset, Anitta and Latto.

The release brings together performers from different musical genres, including hip-hop, electronic music and pop.

David Guetta releases new collaboration

French DJ and music producer David Guetta teamed up with Danish DJ MORTEN and British rapper Tinie Tempah for their new single, “London,” released on Nov. 27.

The track brings together electronic dance music and British rap, continuing Guetta’s series of international musical collaborations.

James Arthur welcomes the festive season

British singer-songwriter James Arthur released his rendition of Chris Rea’s Christmas classic “Driving Home for Christmas” on Nov. 27.

The release pays tribute to Rea, who, like Arthur, came from Middlesbrough, England. It arrives as the music industry enters the busy festive season.

Tidal draws the line on AI-generated music

Music streaming platform Tidal announced that it would begin banning fully AI-generated music on Dec. 9.

Under the updated policy, entirely AI-generated recordings will no longer be accepted, while existing tracks falling into this category will be removed from the platform.

The decision comes amid growing debate over the role of artificial intelligence in the creative industries, raising questions about artistic ownership, authenticity and the future of music streaming.

The restrictions target fully AI-generated recordings rather than all music produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

Wu-Tang Clan takes the stage on Thanksgiving

Legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan performed during the NFL Thanksgiving Day halftime show at Ford Field on Nov. 26.

The performance was part of the NFL’s Thanksgiving week entertainment program, which also featured Irish rock band U2, country singer Miranda Lambert and American rock band Goo Goo Dolls.

The Rolling Stones revisit their latest album

British rock legends The Rolling Stones released Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips on Nov. 27, an expanded edition of their studio album released in July.

The deluxe edition includes five additional recordings, including “Bad Luck Hideaway,” a duet between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards featuring the late Charlie Watts on drums.

The original album became the band’s 15th No. 1 album on the UK Official Albums Chart.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on the biggest music stories and releases of the previous week, including the release of the original GTA VI soundtrack.