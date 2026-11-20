RAYE dominates Grammy nominations as Harry Styles misses out

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on November 16, with British singer RAYE leading the race with 11 nominations.

Photo credit: grammy.com

Spanish singer ROSALÍA followed with nine nominations, while Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert received seven each. Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean and Leon Thomas earned six nominations apiece.

Among the contenders for Album of the Year are Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, Bruno Mars’ The Romantic, ROSALÍA’s LUX (Complete Works) and RAYE’s THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

One of the surprises was the absence of Harry Styles from the nominations.

The 2027 ceremony will also introduce Best Asian Pop Music Performance, recognizing artists including BABYMETAL, IVE, BINI and SB19.

The Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

Cher, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish set for Glastonbury 2027

One of the week’s biggest announcements came from the organizers of Glastonbury Festival, who unveiled the first lineup for the 2027 event.

British singer Harry Styles, American pop star Billie Eilish and singer-songwriter Sam Fender are among the festival’s headliners.

However, one of the most anticipated appearances will come from Cher, who is set to perform in the festival’s traditional Sunday Legends slot.

The legendary singer, now 80, has not toured since 2020, making the upcoming performance a rare opportunity for fans to see her live.

The festival will take place from June 23 to 27, 2027, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, following a scheduled break in 2026.

Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and JENNIE join GTA VI soundtrack

One of the week’s most talked-about music projects came from an unexpected source: the video game industry.

The long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI was accompanied by GTA VI: The Album, a 34-track soundtrack featuring music from major international artists.

According to Official Charts, the album includes contributions from Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, JENNIE, Burna Boy and Zara Larsson.

Among the tracks reported for the project are Dua Lipa’s Go Easy, Lana Del Rey’s Crazy For You and JENNIE’s Power Trip.

Other contributions include Camila Cabello’s Sweet Like Candy, Zara Larsson’s Fast Emotion and Tove Lo’s Blood In Your Eyes.

The soundtrack brings together pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, with artists from different generations and regions appearing on the same project.

Take That release tenth studio album as Elton John revisits a classic

British pop group Take That returned on November 20 with Dreamers, their tenth studio album.

Featuring Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, the project combines contemporary pop with disco influences.

The release could give the group its tenth UK No. 1 album.

Meanwhile, Elton John marked the 50th anniversary of his 1975 album Rock of the Westies with an expanded reissue featuring previously unreleased piano and vocal recordings from the original studio sessions.

The anniversary edition offers listeners a new perspective on one of the singer’s classic records.

New music: Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams and The Kid LAROI

Beyond major albums and festival announcements, the week also brought several new singles.

American singer Jason Derulo released Delete Me, a song about heartbreak in the digital age and the difficulty of moving on when photos, messages and social media continue to bring back memories of a past relationship.

The track is connected to his upcoming 18-track album The Last Dance (Part 2), expected in early 2027.

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams released the deluxe edition of Daughter From Hell on November 20, adding four previously unreleased songs, including Lost In It.

Australian singer The Kid LAROI returned with A Place To Go, while American country-pop star Kacey Musgraves released The Vacation Song.

With the Grammy race underway, major festival lineups taking shape and new songs arriving across multiple genres, the final weeks of 2026 are setting the stage for another eventful year in music.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.