This is not a geopolitical project - Senate Speaker Ashimbayev on Turkic cooperation

Addressing the participants, Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev outlined priority areas of Turkic cooperation.

“In an era, when the attempts to undermine national unity and sow a discord among the countries are enhancing, it is exceptionally important to preserve our unique identity. This helps strengthen mutual unity. The unification of culture, state of mind and ideology opens the way to bold steps on the global stage without losing identity. A union based on cultural and spiritual unity will always be strong, and its future will be bright,” he said.

In his opinion, the future of Turkic-speaking states is directly linked to the preservation of common cultural and historical heritage and identity.

“This is not a geopolitical project. This is a modern cultural-economic cooperation, united by a common history, language, values and goals. Society and human capital play a huge role in this process,” Ashimbayev highlighted.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the parliament speakers of the TurkPA member states.