Third meeting of Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council takes place in Brussels

The event brought together over 50 representatives from leading Kazakh and Belgian companies.

The event was organized by the Benelux Chamber of Commerce and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, with support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, along with BECI, AWEX, FIT, and Hub.Brussels.

At the onset of the event, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that the Business Council - created at the initiative of the two countries’ leaders - has become an effective platform for deepening bilateral trade, economic, and investment relations.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Kazinform News Agency

Belgian Ambassador to Astana Henri Vantieghem emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic role in Central Asia and highlighted the importance of the country’s effective foreign economic policy, which supports the successful operation of foreign companies.

The meeting centered on expanding cooperation between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Belgium, with a particular focus on logistics, green energy, the chemical industry, biotechnology, and higher education.

Participants highlighted the increasing momentum in commercial relations between the two countries and discussed concrete projects for collaboration.

Notably, during the event, representatives of the Kazakh business delegation - including companies like Astana NAN, Artex, Batys Wood Works, and others - engaged in in-depth talks with potential Belgian partners.

As a reference point, Belgium ranks among the major foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. In 2024, Belgian investments in Kazakhstan surpassed $1.2 billion, while trade turnover between the two countries reached $456.3 million.

As reported earlier, a delegation of QazaqGaz and representatives of China's NCOC have visited the construction site of the new gas processing plant at the Kashagan field.