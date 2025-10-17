Third LRT train lifted onto track in Astana

The train-lifting operation is performed as part of the expansion of the LRT testing site.

Photo credit: CTS

The fourth LRT train is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow, October 18, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the intersection of Shamshi Kaldayakov Street and Tauelsizdik Avenue, between stations #113 and #114.

Photo credit: CTS

Earlier, Kazinform reported on the first launch of the first LRT train planned for late September.