Third LRT train lifted onto track in Astana
20:33, 17 October 2025
The third Light Rail Transit (LRT) train, consisting of four cars, was lifted onto the elevated track today, October 17, in Astana. The maneuver took place on Kabanbay Batyr Avenue between stations #104 and #105 near the Astana Zhuldyzy Monument, Kazinform News Agency cites CTS.
The train-lifting operation is performed as part of the expansion of the LRT testing site.
The fourth LRT train is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow, October 18, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the intersection of Shamshi Kaldayakov Street and Tauelsizdik Avenue, between stations #113 and #114.
Earlier, Kazinform reported on the first launch of the first LRT train planned for late September.