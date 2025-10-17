EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Third LRT train lifted onto track in Astana

    20:33, 17 October 2025

    The third Light Rail Transit (LRT) train, consisting of four cars, was lifted onto the elevated track today, October 17, in Astana. The maneuver took place on Kabanbay Batyr Avenue between stations #104 and #105 near the Astana Zhuldyzy Monument, Kazinform News Agency cites CTS.

    Third LRT train lifted onto track in Astana
    Photo credit: CTS

    The train-lifting operation is performed as part of the expansion of the LRT testing site.

    Third LRT train lifted onto track in Astana
    Photo credit: CTS

    The fourth LRT train is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow, October 18, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the intersection of Shamshi Kaldayakov Street and Tauelsizdik Avenue, between stations #113 and #114.

    Third LRT train lifted onto track in Astana
    Photo credit: CTS

    Earlier, Kazinform reported on the first launch of the first LRT train planned for late September.

     

    Transport Astana LRT Kazakhstan Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All