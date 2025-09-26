Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30

"We expect that next week, on the 29th or 30th [Ed.note: September], we will launch the first train, for example, from he station near Abu Dhabi Plaza and in the direction of the bridge over Mangilik Yel. Going forward, we will increase the operating hours, number of stations, and number of trains on a daily basis. In a week, we will see test operation between one or two stations," the Mayor said.

The testing will last three to six months. An additional eight trains will be delivered in October, and all 18 trains will be operational by December.

"According to our plans, all trains will be fully operational by the beginning of next year. In the period from late December to mid-January, we plan to have all trains operating in test mode. The projected fare is 200 tenge," added Zhenis Kassymbek.

As Kazinform reported last year, completion of all construction works and launch of the LRT were scheduled for the end of 2025.