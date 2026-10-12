These 3 European countries offer visa-free entry for holders of Kazakhstan’s service passports

The minister emphasized that the current state visit of the King and Queen of Belgium comes 20 years after the opening of the Belgian Embassy in Astana and marks an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations. In 2027, Kazakhstan and Belgium will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"I am particularly pleased to highlight the tangible outcomes of the state visit. Starting November 1, the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) will introduce visa-free travel for holders of Kazakhstan’s service passports. In addition, a roadmap for cooperation between the our foreign ministries will be adopted, outlining the key areas of bilateral and economic cooperation through 2029," Jean-Luc Crucke said.

He added that as part of the visit, a number of agreements would be signed between Belgian and Kazakh companies, universities and institutions, which is expected to strengthen economic, scientific-educational and humanitarian ties.

Speaking about economic cooperation, Jean-Luc Crucke pointed out significant growth in mutual trade and investments.

In his words, economic relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium have considerably improved. Over the past decade, bilateral trade rose threefold, and the amount of Belgian investments in Kazakhstan exceeded $10 billion.

The sides also see considerable potential for deepening collaboration in transport and logistics, critical minerals, healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy sources, he noted.

As Jean-Luc Crucke said, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is attached particular importance for the development of ties between Europe and Central Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Nepal had entered into an agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service / official passports.