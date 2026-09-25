Kazakhstan, Nepal sign limited visa-exemption agreement

The intergovernmental agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, at a meeting between the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Nepal, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Shisir Khanal.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The goal of the agreement is to facilitate mutual travel for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports of the two countries, as well as to further strengthen political, trade, and economic ties between the two countries, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia had introduced a visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens.