There is no alternative to United Nations – Kazakh President

“The new Constitution, which came into force on July 1, has laid a solid foundation for the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. The provisions of the Constitution have shaped a qualitatively new system of state power. These transformations aim to strengthen socioeconomic resilience and build a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan. A new legislative body – the unicameral Qurultay – has commenced its work,” he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his colleagues for their congratulations regarding the successful implementation of the reforms and the holding of the elections to the Qurultay.

He also reaffirmed the consistency of Kazakhstan’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy course.

President Tokayev then shared his vision for the further improvement of the United Nations’ activities.

“The UN faces a fair amount of criticism. Even if this criticism is partly justified, it does not change the core reality – there is no alternative to this Organization. Our collective task is to strengthen and enhance its efficiency. Close cooperation between the UN and regional organizations, including, of course, the SCO, serves this exact purpose. Kazakhstan believes that the United Nations must remain the core of the international system, and its Charter must stand as the universal foundation of international law,” he stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had proposed enshrining key SCO principles in the UN General Assembly resolution.