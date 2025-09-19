The White House publishes a series of photos from Windsor Castle
The White House has shared a selection of four images on its official X account under the caption “Royal Views from Windsor Castle”, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The photos capture moments from the visit of the American delegation to Windsor Castle. In one of the images, the U.S. President and the First Lady are seen visiting the chapel and interacting with the church choir dressed in traditional crimson robes.
Another photo captures the ceremonial welcome on the castle steps, where the guests are greeted by the King and Queen of the United Kingdom along with the royal trumpeters.
Other images showcase the interior of St George’s Chapel, highlighting the decorated altar, Gothic architecture, and the historic setting.
Earlier, it was reported that Prince Harry has met his father, King Charles III, at Clarence House in London.