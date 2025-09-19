EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    The White House publishes a series of photos from Windsor Castle

    13:11, 19 September 2025

    The White House has shared a selection of four images on its official X account under the caption “Royal Views from Windsor Castle”, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The White House
    Photo credit: The White House’s official page

    The photos capture moments from the visit of the American delegation to Windsor Castle. In one of the images, the U.S. President and the First Lady are seen visiting the chapel and interacting with the church choir dressed in traditional crimson robes.

    The White House
    Photo credit: The White House’s X official page

    Another photo captures the ceremonial welcome on the castle steps, where the guests are greeted by the King and Queen of the United Kingdom along with the royal trumpeters.

    The White House
    Photo credit: The White House’s X official page

    Other images showcase the interior of St George’s Chapel, highlighting the decorated altar, Gothic architecture, and the historic setting.

    The White House
    Photo credit: The White House’s X official page

    Earlier, it was reported that Prince Harry has met his father, King Charles III, at Clarence House in London.

    Donald Trump Melania Trump USA UK World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All