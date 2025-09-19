The White House publishes a series of photos from Windsor Castle

The photos capture moments from the visit of the American delegation to Windsor Castle. In one of the images, the U.S. President and the First Lady are seen visiting the chapel and interacting with the church choir dressed in traditional crimson robes.

Photo credit: The White House’s X official page

Another photo captures the ceremonial welcome on the castle steps, where the guests are greeted by the King and Queen of the United Kingdom along with the royal trumpeters.

Photo credit: The White House’s X official page

Other images showcase the interior of St George’s Chapel, highlighting the decorated altar, Gothic architecture, and the historic setting.

Photo credit: The White House’s X official page

Earlier, it was reported that Prince Harry has met his father, King Charles III, at Clarence House in London.