Prince Harry meets King Charles for first time in more than a year

It was their first private meeting since February 2024. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King invited the Duke of Sussex for a private tea that lasted about 50 minutes.

Answering reporters’ questions afterwards, Harry said of the monarch’s health: “yes, he’s great.”

The meeting may be seen as a first step toward rebuilding trust and reconciliation in the long-strained relationship between father and son.

In May, Prince Harry told the BBC in an emotional interview that he longed for reconciliation with the Royal Family. Their last meeting took place shortly after the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced last year.

This week the Duke of Sussex is in the United Kingdom to take part in charity events in London and Nottingham. On Monday, he laid a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her passing.

Earlier, it was reported that in 1991 Princess Diana placed a time capsule in the foundation of the Variety Club Building at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she inaugurated the new facility three years later. The capsule has now been retrieved during the construction of the new Children’s Cancer Centre.