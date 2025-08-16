The White House describes Alaska meeting of Presidents of Russia and the US as historic
07:50, 16 August 2025
The White House posted photographs from the Alaska meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump on X, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Historic. pic.twitter.com/ZpierS5Rec— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2025
One of the photographs is described as historic.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had met in Anchorage.
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, initially planned as a one-on-one, was held in a three-on-three format and lasted nearly three hours.
Trump described the talks as “very productive” and said “tremendous progress” had been made on the Ukraine issue.