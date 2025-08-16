Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meet in Anchorage

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump stepped off their planes in Anchorage almost at the same time and walked toward each other.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

They shook hands and then walked together along a red carpet to the official photo ceremony.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

The two leaders then got into the same car and headed to the talks, beginning the summit with a private conversation in the US president’s limousine.

Photo credit: Screenshot

The meeting is taking place at the Elmendorf Richardson military base.

President Donald J. Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the historic summit in Anchorage, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/Mes0sruTNa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2025

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Trump arrived in Anchorage for talks with Putin.