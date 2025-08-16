Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meet in Anchorage
On August 15, 2025, the presidents of the United States and Russia met for the first time in several years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump stepped off their planes in Anchorage almost at the same time and walked toward each other.
They shook hands and then walked together along a red carpet to the official photo ceremony.
The two leaders then got into the same car and headed to the talks, beginning the summit with a private conversation in the US president’s limousine.
The meeting is taking place at the Elmendorf Richardson military base.
President Donald J. Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the historic summit in Anchorage, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/Mes0sruTNa— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2025
