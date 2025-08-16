EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meet in Anchorage

    00:23, 16 August 2025

    On August 15, 2025, the presidents of the United States and Russia met for the first time in several years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Alaska 2025
    Photo credit: White House's X account

    Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump stepped off their planes in Anchorage almost at the same time and walked toward each other.

    Trump
    Photo credit: Screenshot
    Russian plane
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    They shook hands and then walked together along a red carpet to the official photo ceremony.

    Trump and Putin
    Photo credit: Screenshot
    Trump and Putin
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    The two leaders then got into the same car and headed to the talks, beginning the summit with a private conversation in the US president’s limousine.

    Trump and Putin
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    The meeting is taking place at the Elmendorf Richardson military base.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Trump arrived in Anchorage for talks with Putin.

    Donald Trump Russia USA World News Politics
    aisultan.armani
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All