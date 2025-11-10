The Washington Post highlights Kazakhstan’s strategic move to join Abraham Accords

The article, which is mostly strong and positive in tone, describes Kazakhstan's move to join the Accords as a shrewd, pragmatic, and calculated gesture with many positive references regarding the President's (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev) diplomatic savvy and strategic thinking.

It begins with the acknowledgement that this position has confused many in Washington and questions the motives of joining - stating that it appears to be more of a signal to President Trump, admitting that "Kazakhstan is pursuing a more pragmatic goal."

For the Washington Post, this is a very strong report and a signal that the C5 visit has been interpreted in U.S. circles as a reset and strong show of commitment towards expanding co-operation with the U.S.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is to join the Abraham Accords.