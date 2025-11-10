The Washington Post highlights Kazakhstan’s strategic move to join Abraham Accords
The Washington Post published today a substantial feature titled Kazakhstan’s Curious Journey to the Abraham Accords, presenting an in-depth analysis of what the outlet sees as the rationale behind Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Accords, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The article, which is mostly strong and positive in tone, describes Kazakhstan's move to join the Accords as a shrewd, pragmatic, and calculated gesture with many positive references regarding the President's (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev) diplomatic savvy and strategic thinking.
It begins with the acknowledgement that this position has confused many in Washington and questions the motives of joining - stating that it appears to be more of a signal to President Trump, admitting that "Kazakhstan is pursuing a more pragmatic goal."
For the Washington Post, this is a very strong report and a signal that the C5 visit has been interpreted in U.S. circles as a reset and strong show of commitment towards expanding co-operation with the U.S.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is to join the Abraham Accords.