The US-EU trade agreement is deeply unbalanced and favours American interests

“The US-EU trade agreement is deeply unbalanced and heavily favours American interests, while placing disproportionate burdens on the European Union,” said Alberto Turkstra.

Under the terms of the deal, the United States will maintain a 15% tariff on most EU exports - excluding only a narrow list of strategic products such as aircraft, certain chemicals, and semiconductor equipment. Steel and aluminium will continue to face a 50% tariff. In return, the European Union has committed to purchasing USD 750 billion worth of American energy exports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and investing an additional USD 600 billion in the US economy, including military equipment - all within a three-year period.

“The EU has essentially agreed to purchase USD 750 billion in US energy and invest another USD 600 billion in the American economy - including military equipment - in just three years,” Turkstra noted.

The response across Europe has been muted, marked more by relief than enthusiasm. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever described the deal as “a moment of relief but not of celebration.”

Industry leaders in export-oriented EU member states have also voiced concern. Wolfgang Niedermark of the Federation of German Industries warned of “immense negative effects” from the 15% tariff, while Flemish business leader Hans Maertens called it “bad news” for local companies.

While the agreement may have prevented an all-out trade war - Trump had threatened to impose 30% tariffs by August 1 - the outcome remains deeply controversial.

“President von der Leyen needed a deal - any deal - after months of political pressure, court defeats and a largely unproductive summit with China,” Turkstra added. From a legal and systemic perspective, the arrangement has sparked alarm among trade analysts. “This deal is a blow to the rules-based trading system and a blatant breach of WTO rules,” Turkstra emphasized. “It sets a dangerous precedent and risks encouraging other countries to impose politically motivated tariffs.”

The World Trade Organization mandates equal tariff treatment for all members unless both sides eliminate tariffs under a formal free trade agreement, which is not the case here.

In strategic terms, the United States emerges as the clear winner. “The United States comes out better from this deal, once again proving that President Trump is a true master of negotiation,” Turkstra said. Looking ahead, the European Union is expected to increase its efforts to build partnerships with other like-minded economies. “One clear consequence of this deal will be the EU accelerating trade coordination with like-minded partners to restore a rules-based global trading order,” he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States and the European Union had reached a framework trade agreement, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods - half the rate initially threatened - thereby averting a broader trade conflict between the two allies, who together account for nearly one-third of global trade.