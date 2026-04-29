The United States risks facing a shortage of precision-guided missiles

According to an analytical report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), during the 39-day campaign U.S. forces struck more than 13,000 targets, actively employing precision weapons. In particular, more than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles and around 1,100 JASSM missiles were expended.

In some cases, the consumption proved critical, with the United States potentially using more than half of its prewar inventories for four of the seven key types of munitions.

“Prewar inventories were already insufficient; the levels today will constrain U.S. operations should a future conflict arise,” the report states.

Despite having sufficient resources to continue the current operation, the main risk is linked to future conflicts, where munition consumption is expected to be significantly higher. This is particularly relevant in the case of a potential confrontation with a peer adversary.

Against this backdrop, the Pentagon is taking steps to urgently replenish its stockpiles. As part of new budget requests, the procurement of hundreds of precision-guided missiles is planned.

At the same time, rebuilding inventories will take considerable time. According to analysts, the production and delivery cycle for such missiles may range from 42 to 64 months depending on the type of weapon.

Additional pressure comes from strong demand among U.S. allies. For instance, Patriot systems are currently used by nearly 20 countries, with part of the production already allocated to support partners, including Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. military spending reached approximately $954 billion in 2025, maintaining its position as the largest defense budget in the world.