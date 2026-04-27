Global military spending leaders named

According to SIPRI, global military spending has increased by 41% over the past decade, reflecting a sustained long-term trend of rising defense budgets. The share of military expenditure in global GDP also grew to 2.5%, while average spending per capita reached $352.

Despite a 7.5% decrease in U.S. military spending to $954 billion, overall global expenditure continued to rise. This growth was driven by increased spending in Europe, as well as in Asia and Oceania.

The world’s largest military spenders in 2025 remain the biggest economies. The United States ranks first, accounting for about one-third of global spending. China follows with $336 billion, while Russia spends $190 billion, Germany $114 billion, and India $92.1 billion. Together, these countries account for around 58% of total global military expenditure.

The top ten also includes the United Kingdom with $89 billion, Ukraine with $84.1 billion, Saudi Arabia with $83.2 billion, and France with $68 billion. Overall, the top 15 countries account for approximately 80% of global military spending.

A significant increase was recorded in Europe, where spending rose by 14% to $864 billion, the highest level ever recorded by SIPRI. In Asia and Oceania, expenditure grew by 8.1% to $681 billion, continuing a long-term trend of military buildup in the region.

Meanwhile, military spending in the Americas declined by 6.6% to $1.065 trillion, mainly due to a reduction in the U.S. defense budget.

Earlier, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron announced an additional €6.5 billion in military spending over the next two years, with annual defense expenditure expected to reach €64 billion by 2027.