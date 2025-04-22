The UK doubles down on wind energy: Rampion 2 to power one million homes

Located off the southern coast of England, the project will include 90 turbines and is set to begin construction in 2026, creating 4,000 jobs. Electricity will be transmitted via subsea and underground cables to a substation in Sussex, connecting to the national grid. The main investor is Germany’s RWE, alongside a Macquarie-led consortium and Canada’s Enbridge.

As of early 2025, the UK leads Europe in offshore wind capacity with 14 GW. The government plans to expand capacity to 60 GW by 2030, potentially generating $58.5 billion for the economy and about 90,000 new jobs.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband stated that expanding wind power will strengthen the UK’s energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and help lower consumer energy bills.

“It’s time to get off the fossil fuel rollercoaster, roll out clean power, protect our energy security and bring down bills for good… This project puts us within reach of our clean power offshore wind target. Through our plan for change, we’re getting on with delivering the clean energy and jobs Britain needs,” says Miliband.

Since taking office in 2024, the Labour government has announced plans to double onshore wind capacity, triple solar power, and quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030. Experts, however, emphasize the need for increased investment in energy storage systems to offset fluctuations in wind output during calmer periods.

