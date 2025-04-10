India becomes world’s third-largest producer of wind and solar power

According to News9, the report highlights India’s growing leadership in the clean energy transition, with wind and solar together contributing 10 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation last year.

Globally, wind and solar accounted for 15 per cent of electricity generation in 2024. Low-carbon sources, including renewables and nuclear, collectively supplied 40.9 per cent of global electricity – surpassing the 40 per cent threshold for the first time since the 1940s.

India added 24 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2024, more than double the additions in the previous year.

The source also noted that global solar generation doubled within just three years, reaching 6.9 per cent of the electricity mix. For the third consecutive year, solar was the world’s largest source of new electricity, adding a record 474 TWh and remaining the fastest-growing energy source for the 20th year in a row.

Earlier it was reported that India has unveiled the advanced indoor mapping technology to support disaster response operations.