The twelfth Taylor Swift album: Everything you need to know

During a recent appearance on the New Heights Show podcast, Swift revealed she recorded most of the album while on the road for her Eras Tour, with sessions taking place primarily in Sweden.

The project marks a reunion with long-time collaborators Max Martin and Shellback. Martin, known for writing or co-writing 27 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, last topped the chart with “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).”

Shellback most recently worked with Swift on the re-recording of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The trio previously collaborated on Swift’s 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017), both regarded as iconic pop albums in her career.

In addition to the standard artwork, the album will be available with three alternative covers.

The standard cover (upper right) and three alternative covers. Photo Credit: instagram.com/taylorswift / Pixlr

The Life of a Showgirl contains only one collaboration - the title track, featuring Sabrina Carpenter. The tracklist for The Life of a Showgirl is as follows:

1. The Fute of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin The Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

