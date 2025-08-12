The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift announces new album

The announcement was accompanied by a range of physical formats available for pre-order on Swift’s website, including vinyl for $29.99, cassette for $19.99, and a CD with poster for $12.99. All items are listed to ship before October 13, 2025, though the official release date has yet to be announced.

Taylor Nation, Swift’s official fan account, posted a series of 12 photos featuring the singer wearing orange, a possible nod to the long-standing fan theory that her next era would embrace the color. The album’s promotional materials and website styling also prominently feature orange tones.

In addition, Swift is scheduled to appear on the New Heights Show podcast this Wednesday, marking one of her first public engagements connected to the new album.

Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. ❤️‍🔥 Tay’s 12th album is called…………



pre pre-order now at https://t.co/oGYV230otf pic.twitter.com/gUAIEEDZmm — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

The Life of a Showgirl will follow her 2024 release, The Tortured Poets Department, which broke Spotify’s single-day and single-week streaming records and became the world’s best-selling album of that year. The project earned multiple Grammy Award nominations for 2025, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

