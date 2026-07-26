The surprising scientific secrets buried in The Odyssey

One of the poem's most striking ideas is its description of the ships of the Phaeacians, which sail without steersmen and instinctively know their crews' intentions, a concept that has drawn comparisons to modern artificial intelligence. Although fictional, the story reflects ancient imagination about autonomous technology.

The poem also contains detailed references to metallurgy. Written down around 800 BC but rooted in the late Bronze Age, The Odyssey describes both bronze and iron weapons. Researchers say one passage, in which a heated stake is cooled like a blacksmith hardening metal, suggests knowledge of steel-making techniques.

Archaeological discoveries have reinforced several details from the epic. Excavations at the Mycenaean Palace of Nestor in Greece uncovered luxury metal vessels and a rare type of perforated axe that may explain Homer's famous archery contest, in which Odysseus shoots an arrow through a row of axes. Other discoveries, including a 14th century BC shipwreck off southern Türkiye carrying goods from Europe, Africa and Mesopotamia, support the poem's depiction of long-distance Mediterranean trade.

Researchers have also examined the plants mentioned in The Odyssey. Helen of Troy's grief-relieving drug, nepenthe, may have contained plants such as henbane or mandrake, which were used in the ancient world as painkillers and anesthetics. Another mysterious herb, moly, given to Odysseus as protection against Circe's magic, may have referred to plants such as sea daffodils, whose chemical properties could counter the effects of those substances.

The epic has also shaped debates about how ancient Greeks perceived color. While 19th century scholars argued Homer's unusual descriptions, including the "wine-dark" sea and a "purple" rainbow, reflected limited color perception, modern researchers believe the language emphasized qualities such as brightness, texture and symbolic meaning rather than a precise color.

Astronomy is another recurring theme. The Odyssey describes sailors navigating by constellations including Ursa Major, the Pleiades, Hyades and Orion, preserving some of the earliest known Greek star names. One dramatic passage describing the Sun disappearing and darkness covering the world has even led some scholars to suggest Homer was describing a total solar eclipse.

Beyond science and technology, researchers say the poem offers an early portrayal of the psychological impact of war. Odysseus's difficult return home and his encounter with the spirits of the dead have been interpreted as a metaphor for the lasting trauma experienced by soldiers, drawing comparisons with what is now recognized as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency compiled a selection of well-known films based on or inspired by ancient Greek myths.