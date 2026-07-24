Not just The Odyssey: Films inspired by Greek mythology

Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

Determined to reclaim his rightful throne of Thessaly, Jason embarks on a perilous quest for the legendary Golden Fleece hidden in the distant land of Colchis. Gathering Greece’s greatest heroes aboard the ship Argo, he sets sail on an epic voyage. Along the way, the Argonauts face numerous trials, including battles with harpies, the giant bronze warrior Talos, the Hydra and an army of animated skeletons.

Hercules (1997)

Born the son of Zeus, Hercules is stripped of his immortality by Hades, the ruler of the Underworld, and raised among humans. To return to Mount Olympus, he must prove himself a true hero. With the help of his trainer Philoctetes, his loyal winged horse Pegasus, and the sharp-tongued Megara, Hercules battles legendary creatures, including the Hydra, the Titans and the Cyclops.

Troy (2004)

Trojan prince Paris abducts Helen, the wife of Spartan king Menelaus, and brings her to Troy, provoking a war that will change the fate of kingdoms. Seeking revenge, Menelaus turns to his brother Agamemnon, who assembles a massive Greek army and marches against the city. Odysseus, king of Ithaca, persuades the invincible Achilles to join the campaign by promising him eternal glory. As Prince Hector struggles to defend his homeland and family, the prolonged conflict leads to a clash between the greatest warriors on both sides.

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Perseus, the demigod son of Zeus, sets out to save the city of Argos from the monstrous Kraken unleashed by Hades. Joined by a band of warriors, he battles giant scorpions, the Stygian Witches and Medusa while racing to stop the destruction of mankind.

Immortals (2011)

Driven by vengeance, King Hyperion searches for the legendary Epirus Bow, a weapon capable of freeing the Titans imprisoned in Tartarus and overthrowing the Olympian gods. After his mother is killed, the young warrior Theseus embarks on a dangerous journey to stop the tyrant. Joined by the oracle Phaedra and a small group of allies, he must prevent Hyperion from plunging both humanity and Olympus into chaos.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. Soon, Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt and threatens to wage war on the other gods unless it is returned. To save his mother and prevent conflict on Mount Olympus, Percy joins the satyr Grover and Annabeth, the daughter of Athena, on a journey across modern-day America. Along the way, they encounter Medusa, the Hydra, the Lotus Eaters and other creatures from Greek mythology while uncovering the identity of the true thief.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Raised among the Amazons on the hidden island of Themyscira, Diana dreams of becoming a great warrior from an early age. Her life changes when American pilot Steve Trevor crash-lands near the island. After learning about World War I, Diana leaves her homeland to help humanity, convinced that Ares, the Greek god of war, is behind the bloodshed. In the world of humans, she gradually unlocks the full extent of her powers, learns to live among mortals and experiences love for the first time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that The Odyssey grossed more than $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend.