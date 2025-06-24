The strike on US base in Qatar is a response to Washington's aggression, Iran says

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council issued an official statement following Iran’s attack on the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar.

The statement was published by Tasnim News Agency.

“In response to the United States’ aggressive and brazen act against Iran’s nuclear places and facilities, our powerful Armed Forces destroyed the American forces’ air base in Al-Udeid of Qatar a few hours ago,” reads the statement.

The SNSC specified that “the number of missiles used in this successful operation was equal to the number of bombs the US applied in the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.” The Iranian side emphasizes that "the base targeted in the attack by Iran’s powerful forces is far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar."

“This measure did not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar,” the statement said.

The Iranian side highlighted that the operation was carried out by Tehran within the right of self-defense and was a ‘mirror response’ to aggression as prescribed by international law.

As it was reported, Iran attacked US bases in Qatar, Iraq on Monday evening. The Foreign Ministry of Qatar strongly condemned the attack.