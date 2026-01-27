The sky is the limit: Baikonur to launch new space camp for kids

A key highlight is the establishment of an official Visitor Center in Toretam village, situated at the gateway to Baikonur. Operating on a 'one-stop shop' basis, the center will allow tourists, students, and international delegations to obtain entrance permits and discuss routes, tours, and travel safety.

Photo credit: Aerospace Committee

Special attention is given to children's space tourism. To foster a new generation of engineers and scientists, a space camp will be established within Baikonur. There, children will study rocket modeling, the history of cosmonautics, and engineering technologies while being directly on-site at space facilities.

Additionally, the program offers Weekend Tours, aiming to make visiting the world’s first cosmodrome as easy as visiting any other tourist city in Kazakhstan.

The new tourism program of the Aerospace Committee simplifies the permit system for the Baikonur Cosmodrome, ultimately reducing the cost of visiting the space complex.

"Baikonur is opening to the general public as a territory of science, history, and the future. Baikonur is a heritage bequeathed to Kazakhstan. It is our responsibility to preserve and develop it for the generations to come," the press service says.

It is noteworthy that in the run-up to the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight, a new museum is set to open at Gagarin’s Start in Baikonur. Furthermore, applications are now open for the historic launch of the Soyuz-5/Sunkar rocket, scheduled for late March 2026 under the Baiterek Program.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, preparations for the first launch of the Soyuz5/Sunkar rocket from the Baiterek complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome go according to plan.