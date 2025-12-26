Debut launch of carrier rocket from Baiterek complex postponed – Kazakh Ministry

The ministry said the implementation of the Kazakhstan-Russia joint project Baiterek is proceeding as planned and nearing completion. Testing continues at the launch complex as part of preparations for the first launch of the Kazakhstan-Russia carrier rocket Soyuz-5/Sunkar.

An expanded testing program is underway to confirm the reliability of all rocket systems and launch complex components. This is due to the fact that a number of new engineering and technological solutions, previously not used in similar configurations, have been implemented both in the development of the Soyuz-5/Sunkar carrier rocket and in the launch complex infrastructure.

Baiterek is a joint venture between Kazcosmos and Roscosmos. At present, nearly all launch preparation work has been completed. At this stage, autonomous testing of technological systems is underway, with comprehensive autonomous tests planned next.

More than 40 technical and technological systems are involved in operating the rocket. Both individual and integrated tests are being conducted. After the carrier rocket arrives at the assembly and testing facility, the systems will be connected and their joint operation will be verified, said Aidyn Aimbetov, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek JSC.

The ministry said the project partners have decided to adjust the timeline for the first launch, highlighting that decision is technical in nature and reflects a balanced approach focused on long-term reliability, safety, and the successful operation of the complex under development.

Currently, work is proceeding as planned, in full compliance with all technological regulations and quality standards, it added.

After the completion of autonomous tests at the assembly and testing facility, the rocket will be transferred to a transporter-erector and delivered to the launch complex, where it will be erected to a vertical position. Final checks will then be carried out, after which the date of the first launch will be determined and approved.

