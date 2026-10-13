The Philippines to open its embassy in Astana

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Philippine relations.

Particular attention was paid to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening interaction within the framework of the United Nations and ASEAN.

Minister Tileuberdi noted the positive momentum in political dialogue, including his meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs M.T.Lazaro on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in September this year.

The Kazakh side welcomed the Philippines' intention to open an Embassy in Astana and expressed confidence that the establishment of a permanent diplomatic presence would contribute to deepening bilateral ties and expanding practical cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining regular political dialogue and consistently advancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

This June, Cyprus opened its embassy in Astana, the first in Central Asia.